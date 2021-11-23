In fish tanks, pensioners plan to smuggle £4.5 million in cocaine and heroin.

After a conversation between gang members was secretly recorded in a cafe, a plot to transport Class A drugs into the Netherlands was halted.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed a conspiracy by three men to move £4.5 million worth of cocaine, heroin, and MDMA sealed in fish tanks using a legal removal company.

Mark Youell, 64, Alfred Rumbold, 65, and removal driver Brian Wright, 73, all from the south, attempted to import around 55 kilos of class A drugs throughout the spring and summer of 2020.

The gang, on the other hand, had no idea that they were being followed by the NCA and that officials were recording their talks and following their travels.

The men had a series of secret meetings with a Merseyside-based organized crime ring that sought to import class A drugs through Wright’s legitimate removals company, which was driven by a Rolls Royce.

In July 2020, covert listening devices picked up a conversation in a café in Kent when they were heard discussing border controls.

“We’re going to strike the jackpot,” Youell informed Rumbold and Wright, adding that they will make “f***ing enormous dough.”

Wright had returned the day before on a ‘dummy run,’ in which he had driven his lorry to the Netherlands. As he returned, he wrote a series of notes on his phone about border inspections and security.

The following week, Wright went on the run for real, stealing the pills that had been kept in fish tanks.

The truck, however, was raided just outside of Utrecht as part of a joint investigation by the NCA and Dutch law enforcement. Wright was apprehended while napping inside.

The drugs were discovered in their hiding spot, with 20.5 kilos of heroin, 32 kilos of cocaine, and three kilos of MDMA recovered by Dutch police.

According to NCA specialists, the haul would have been worth roughly £4.5 million on the open market in the UK.

Officers moved in on Youell and Rumbold at the same moment, arresting them at their homes. A number of Encrochat and Sky ECC encrypted devices were among the phones seized.

The NCA attributed encrochat messages to Rumbold as part of Operation Venetic, the UK law enforcement response to.