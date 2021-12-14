In final studies, Pfizer claims that the COVID-19 pill reduces death and hospitalization by 89 percent.

Final investigations of Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill indicated that it reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in high-risk individuals with signs of the condition for three days or less, according to the company.

The findings was based on a trial of 2,246 adults and is consistent with earlier research published in November. Paxlovid is a pill that is now being petitioned for emergency-use authorisation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“This news provides further confirmation that our oral antiviral candidate, if authorized or approved, could have a significant impact on the lives of many, as the data further support Paxlovid’s efficacy in reducing hospitalization and death, as well as show a significant decrease in viral load,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, on Tuesday.

“This highlights Paxlovid’s potential to save patients’ lives all around the world.” The study also discovered that Paxlovid lowered the chance of hospitalization or death by 88 percent in patients treated within five days after symptom onset, up from 85 percent last month. The pill also reduced hospitalizations by 70% among unvaccinated persons at high risk of acquiring coronavirus symptoms, according to the company. That part of the study, however, is still underway.

Pfizer’s findings also suggested that Paxlovid could be effective against the new Omicron variation, as it appears to be able to target a protein linked with the strain called 3CL and prevent virus replication.

“Emerging worrisome variations, such as Omicron, have heightened the need for accessible treatment alternatives for those who get the virus,” Bourla said on Tuesday. “We are sure that, if allowed or approved, this prospective medication might be a key instrument to help quiet the pandemic.”

The results of Pfizer’s study have been disclosed with the FDA thus far, but they have not yet been examined by outside scientists. According to Politico, if approved for use, the medication treatment would consist of three pills taken twice a day for five days.

The positive results come as scientists attempt to develop more readily available antiviral medications that can help treat symptoms and keep patients out of the hospital when they contract COVID-19. Such therapies are available at home. This is a condensed version of the information.