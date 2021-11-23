In exchange for $400K, a man pleads guilty to a federal charge. Scam involving a homeless man on GoFundMe.

Mark D’Amico, a 42-year-old man who, with the help of his girlfriend and a homeless veteran, created a false GoFundMe page in 2017, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court, according to the Associated Press.

In 2017, the trio’s story was that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. gave D’Amico’s then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure his last $20 to pay for gas, and McClure and D’Amico wanted to repay the favor by setting up a GoFundMe to help Bobbitt get an apartment and cover other costs, such as getting his own car. The social media fundraising campaign went viral, raising almost $400,000.

After Bobbitt filed a lawsuit stating that he never received any of the money, authorities began looking into the pair.

According to NBC News, when the charges were brought in 2018, prosecutors said they had discovered over 60,000 text exchanges between McClure and D’Amico pertaining to their financial troubles before they came up with the hoax concept. Following the outpouring of gifts, the couple allegedly went on vacations to Las Vegas and New Jersey to spend at casinos and buy luxury items such as a BMW and high-end clothing and accessories.

After the trio was charged with fabricating the fundraising, GoFundMe returned all funds after the couple received over $400,000 from over 14,000 donors over the course of a month.

According to prosecutors, D’Amico was the one who came up with the scheme sometime after the group met outside a casino in Philadelphia in October 2017. Bobbitt and McClure both testified after the group was accused that D’Amico was the one who came up with the scheme.

D’Amico pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conduct wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Noel Hillman in Camden, New Jersey. D’Amico was charged with 16 charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering in an indictment unsealed in January 2020.

Last year, D’Amico had pled guilty to charges in state court. McClure and Bobbitt pleaded guilty to state and federal counts in the past. In 2019, Bobbitt received a five-year probation sentence on state offenses. Both are expected to be sentenced in early 2022 on federal charges.

In March, D'Amico is set to be sentenced.