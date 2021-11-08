In ET and PT, what time is it? Time Differences in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Other Locations

The United States returns to standard time on the first Sunday of November, signaling the end of the Daylight Saving Time (DST) season.

This year, at 2 a.m. on November 7, the clocks were set back an hour, bringing the local time to 1 a.m., giving the day an extra hour.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) was the international standard of civil time from 1884 until 1972, according to the Royal Museums of Greenwich in the United Kingdom.

GMT is the yearly average of the time the Sun crosses the Prime Meridian at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, England, on each day.

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) is the new name for GMT (UTC). UTC is a coordinated time scale maintained by the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures. It is sometimes known as “Z time” or “Zulu Time” (BIPM).

“To determine your local time here in the United States, you must subtract a particular number of hours from UTC depending on how many time zones you are distant from Greenwich (England),” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The transition to DST has no impact on UTC, according to the NOAA. “It refers to time on the zero or Greenwich meridian, which is not modified to reflect changes either to or from Daylight Saving Time,” states the NOAA.

In ET and PT, what time is it?

It is 7:20 a.m. in Eastern Standard Time (ET) at the time of reporting, while it is still 4:20 a.m. in Pacific Standard Time (PST) (PT).

For the most up-to-date information, go to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s website.

Difference in Time Between the United States and Europe Western European Time (GMT/UTC), Eastern European Time, and Central European Time are the three time zones that exist in Europe.

The UTC time is 12:20 p.m., representing a five-hour time difference with the United States at the time of reporting. Central European Time is currently 1:20 p.m. (six hours ahead of the United States), whereas Eastern European Time is at 2:20 p.m. (seven hours ahead of the U.S.).

The Time Difference Between the United States and Asia and the Middle East

Asia and the Middle East have multiple different time zones, all of which are ahead of the United States. Some countries are ahead by a significant amount of time. This is a condensed version of the information.