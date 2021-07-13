In England, train and bus companies have stated that they will not enforce the use of masks.

According to industry organisations, train, bus, and coach companies in England will no longer compel customers to wear face masks on services from Monday.

Customers who fail to cover their noses and mouths will be turned away by transportation providers even after the legal obligation is repealed on July 19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that “we expect and suggest” that people wear face covers in “crowded and enclosed settings like as public transportation.”

From July 19, travellers on Eurostar trains and airlines such as British Airways, easyJet, and Ryanair will be required to wear face coverings.

However, the Rail Delivery Group, which represents the train industry, has stated that all domestic train companies, including Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, and Southeastern, will not travel that far.

“Rail companies will advise passengers to follow the Government guidelines and, out of respect for others, use facial covers if an interior environment is crowded,” an RDG spokesman stated.

“Train travel is low-risk, with air conditioning units or doors and windows providing adequate ventilation in the majority of carriages.”

From Monday, the Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents major bus and coach operators like National Express and Megabus, will not require the wearing of face coverings.

“We expect many individuals, especially in congested areas, to obey the Prime Minister’s advice to continue wearing a facial covering as a courtesy to others,” a CPT spokeswoman said.

“However, passengers will be perplexed as to why the Prime Minister has singled out public transportation as a place to wear a facial covering when a variety of other activities share the same features.”

“We now need clear advice for operators and customers, but in the absence of legislation, we must respect everyone’s right to choose whether or not to conceal their faces.”