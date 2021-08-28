In England, there is a plan to ban single-use plastic plates, cutlery, and polystyrene cups.

Single-use plastic plates, cutlery, and polystyrene cups may be prohibited in England as part of a campaign to reduce trash that is harmful to the environment.

In the autumn, a public consultation on banning the goods will be held, with the goal of encouraging businesses to choose more sustainable alternatives and reducing harmful plastic trash.

According to estimates from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, each person in England uses 18 single-use plastic plates and 37 single-use plastic cutlery per year (Defra).

It warned that objects used for a few minutes can linger for centuries in landfills or as litter in the countryside or ocean due to the resilience of plastic.

Every year, more than one million birds and 100,000 sea animals and turtles die as a result of ingesting or being entangled in plastic debris.

The recommendations come on the heels of a ban on microbeads in rinse-off personal care products, a reduction in the amount of plastic bags used, and a ban on single-use plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds.

The latest plans, according to Defra, will build on the success of earlier initiatives and are part of the government’s aim to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste by 2042.

“We’ve all witnessed the damage that plastic causes to our environment,” Environment Secretary George Eustice said. It is appropriate that we enact policies to address the plastic littered in our parks and green spaces, as well as that which washes up on beaches.

“We’ve made headway in our fight against plastic pollution by banning the sale of plastic straws, stirrers, and cotton buds, and our carrier bag tax has reduced sales in major supermarkets by 95 percent.

“As we rebuild greener, we want to take it a step farther. These strategies will assist us in eliminating the wasteful use of plastics that harm our environment.”

“We welcome the news that the Government is taking steps to tackle some of the most polluting single-use items,” said Jo Morley, head of campaigns at City to Sea.

“To see meaningful benefits for the, we need to take the lead in eradicating unneeded single-use plastics.”

