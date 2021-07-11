In England, the fourth wave of Covid passports for pubs is scheduled during the autumn.

This autumn, the UK government may publish new rules requiring people in England to carry a Covid passport in order to enter pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs.

The government is contemplating a fourth wave in the autumn, according to The Times, both to safeguard the public and to urge younger people to be vaccinated.

Before giving entrance or providing service, venues would be forced to ask for confirmation of immunization.

Those who have not been vaccinated must show proof of a negative Covid test within the last 24 hours.

The NHS App would provide access to all of the information.

For the first time since April, the number of people getting vaccinated has fallen below 100,000 per day.

According to The Times, government sources have ruled out Covid passports for this month since younger individuals do not have enough time to acquire both doses; however, a passport scheme will be implemented later this year.

Vaccination passports could be introduced in September, once all adults have received both vaccinations.

“Vaccine passports could become an essential tool for us to keep things open in the autumn,” a Downing Street source told The Times.