In England, plans for new parliamentary borders have been announced.

Under the planned new electoral map of England, Sir Keir Starmer’s parliamentary borders will be drastically modified, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s and Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s seats will remain mostly untouched.

The Boundary Commission for England has released its preliminary ideas for redrawing constituencies across the country to ensure that voter numbers are more evenly distributed.

It would result in significant changes to the parliamentary map, with England gaining ten additional seats at the expense of Wales losing eight and Scotland losing two.

Under the suggestions, only about 10% of the 533 existing English constituencies will remain intact.

The commission is obligated by law to draw up seats with between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, a threshold it claims means widespread change is “inevitable.”

Sir Keir’s Holborn and St Pancras constituency in north London is one of those affected, with the commission proposing to rename Kentish Town and Bloomsbury to reflect the changes.

It has all the hallmarks of boundaries created by Whitehall mapmakers in the 19th and 20th centuries during the days of empire without regard for the regions and people involved.

The commission highlighted that the current electorate is 5% over the limit and proposed relocating three existing wards to the projected seat of Camden Town and St John’s Wood, as well as including a “orphan” ward from the neighboring borough of Islington.

Despite this, the commission stated that the seat will encompass the same north-south geographical range as Holborn and St Pancras, with nine of the old wards remaining.

The commission, on the other hand, said its plans for Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat in west London were “quite close” to the present boundaries, with the addition of one ward.

Mr Sunak’s Richmond seat in North Yorkshire will also see some changes as a result of the proposals, with two wards being lost to Thirsk and Malton.

Meanwhile, Michael Fabricant, the Tory MP for Lichfield in Staffordshire, has slammed the ideas for his constituency, claiming they demonstrate “no knowledge” of the area.

