In England, people aged 40 and up can have an early booster shot.

As the Omicron strain spreads across the UK, the coronavirus vaccine booking system has been expanded.

In England, anyone aged 40 and up can now book their booster jab three months after receiving their second dosage, rather than the usual six months.

The method will also allow people to schedule their booster a month ahead of time, allowing an additional seven million people aged 40 and up to schedule their booster and be invited two months after their second dosage.

It comes as the Omicron variety makes its way around the world after being discovered in South Africa last month.

In the last seven days, 336,893 new Covid-19 instances have been reported, with 45,691 on Tuesday — the largest number since the week of January 16.

Official records show that 101 more instances of the Omicron type have been registered in the UK, bringing the total to 437.

“NHS staff continue to work flat out to protect their communities,” said NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard, “and are now once again striving to expand the initiative at scale.”

“We don’t know much about the Omicron form, but specialists believe that existing vaccines will provide protection even if they are less efficient.” As a result, I would strongly encourage everyone who is qualified to apply as soon as possible, and to keep checking for appointments in their region.” To help speed up the immunization effort, the government claims it has drafted in roughly 450 military soldiers, as well as additional community pharmacy outlets, hospital hubs, and pop-up sites.

“We’re boosting our booster programme to get more jabs in arms faster,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said. “Starting today, millions of people over the age of 40 in England will be able to pre-book their booster jab two months after their second dose, a month before they become eligible for their top-up vaccine.”

“We’re cutting the time it takes to get a booster in half, to three months, prioritizing those most at risk of serious disease and bolstering our collective defenses in light of the Omicron variety as the virus spreads this winter.”

