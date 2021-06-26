In England, half of adults under 30 reacted negatively to Covid-19.

The NHS has announced that by Sunday, half of all adults under the age of 30 in England would have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Just three weeks after the coronavirus vaccination program was opened up to individuals in their 20s, more than 4.2 million persons aged 18 to 29 received a shot.

Hundreds of walk-in vaccination locations, including stadiums and shopping malls, opened this weekend in England in an attempt to increase inoculation numbers amid rising coronavirus cases.

People in England can use a new online search engine to identify their nearest walk-in vaccination station by entering their postcode.

The “get a jab” ad comes after the UK reported a total of 15,810 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9 a.m. on Friday, up 50% from the 10,476 instances reported a week ago.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said that more than half a million positive Covid-19 samples have been genomically sequenced in the UK.

This genetic make-up information is used to find new variants and slow the spread of the virus; it’s estimated that the UK contributes around half of all global sequencing for comparison.

According to the DHSC, future choices about reducing social distance laws will be aided by such research, which is influenced by the rollout of surge testing.

“Sequencing genomes has been one of the most versatile tools in our armoury in the battle against Covid-19, and as we progress down the road map, its role only increases in importance – helping us track mutations in the virus and act decisively to stop cases becoming outbreaks,” said Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency.

Between December 8 and June 25, a total of 64,089,251 vaccines, including first and second doses, were administered in England, according to NHS England data released on Saturday.

The number of first doses was 36,944,843, up 177,515 over the previous day, while the number of second doses was 27,144,408, up 133,375.

Almost four out of every five adults. (This is a brief piece.)