In England, a heat wave warning has been issued ahead of the weekend.

In England, a heat-health warning has been issued as temperatures are expected to climb over the weekend.

The advisory was issued by Public Health England (PHE), which asked the public to stay cool and support people who may be at danger in the hot weather.

On Sunday and Monday, highs of 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 degrees Fahrenheit) are forecast.

“Much of the advise on beating the heat is plain sense, and for many people, spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy,” said Dr Owen Landeg, PHE’s scientific and technical lead.

“However, the summer heat can pose serious health hazards for some people, such as the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, and young children.

“As a result, we’re advising everyone to keep an eye on anyone they know who might be in danger.

“Ask whether your friends, relatives, or neighbors need help if you’re able.

“When traveling, bring water with you and stay up with weather forecasts.

“It’s also important to remember to take practical steps to keep homes cool during the day, since this can help you sleep better at night and allow your body to recuperate from the heat.”

“Over most parts of the UK, we’re expecting to see temperatures climbing, approaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend,” said Will Lang, the Met Office’s head of civil contingencies.

“High temperatures will be a staple of the forecast until Tuesday, when cooler weather arrives, bringing an end to the heatwave.”

The level two heat-health notice, according to Alex Burkill of the Met Office, includes all of England excluding sections of the North East, North West, and London, and is expected to remain until Tuesday.

“As we get through the end of the week and into the weekend,” he said, the hottest temperatures will be “widespread across the bulk of the UK.”

The public should be aware of those who may struggle to stay cool and hydrated, such as the elderly, those with underlying health concerns, and those who live alone, according to PHE.

Keeping homes cool, closing curtains, drinking lots of fluids, and staying out of the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. are all good ways to be safe in the heat.