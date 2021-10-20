In England, a flesh-eating STI that creates ‘beefy red’ vaginal ulcers is on the rise.

In the United Kingdom, a rare sexually transmitted infection is on the rise, according to reports.

Donovanosis, also known as a ‘flesh-eating STI,’ is a bacterial infection that is rarely seen in the United Kingdom.

Because it is mostly transmitted through sexual contact, it is classified as a sexually transmitted infection.

Symptoms include “beefy red” spreading ulcers on the vaginal area, but if left untreated, donovanosis ulcers can expand and eventually harm or kill wider portions of skin, according to WebMD.

This infection is more common in African, South American, and Southeast Asian countries.

Frequently, a biopsy is taken and examined under a microscope, when typical ‘Donovan Bodies’ can be seen.

Antibiotics are used for a longer period of time, usually three weeks.

SimplyMedsOnline’s Superintendent Pharmacist and Clinician, Parvinder Sagoo, said: “Despite the fact that cases are extremely rare in the United Kingdom, they are on the rise.

“Because we know how quickly STI infections can spread, many individuals are concerned.

“This STI is concerning since it can result in irreversible genital damage, scarring, and discoloration if left untreated.”

“The best method to protect yourself is to wear condoms throughout any sort of sex and avoid having sex with somebody who has evident ulcers around the genitals,” Mr Sagoo said.