In employing Hancock’s aide, Justice Secretary William Barr insists that “due process” was followed.

The Justice Secretary insists that “due process” was followed in assigning Matt Hancock’s aide to a paid position at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Robert Buckland defended Boris Johnson’s handling of the affair as the Prime Minister faced questioning in the wake of his health secretary’s departure.

After video emerged showing Mr Hancock breaching social distance norms to combat Covid-19 by intimately embracing aide Gina Coladangelo, he submitted to criticism and resigned.

Mr Hancock’s long-time acquaintance was hired as an unpaid adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) before being promoted to the £15,000-a-year position of non-executive director in September.

“Everything I understand so far leads me to assume due process was followed in the appointment of this person, and any declarations that should have been made were made,” Mr Buckland told Sky News.

However, when asked when Mr Hancock’s contact with the aide began, the Justice Secretary responded, “I’m certain that due process was followed and that declarations were made; as to when the relationship began, I’m afraid I don’t know.”

Mr Hancock and junior health minister Lord Bethell are accused of using personal email addresses to perform government business, according to Labour.

Mr Buckland predicted that the Cabinet Office would look into the subject, and that if ministers were forced to use a personal email address, their communications should be kept.

He told Sky News, “I think it’s extremely clear that we should use government emails.”

“I believe the Cabinet Office, if requested to look into this – which they almost certainly will – will need to be satisfied that if that was the case, the material is available.”

Following Mr Hancock’s resignation on Saturday, former chancellor Sajid Javid was named Health Secretary over the weekend.

After the Sun revealed footage on Friday of Mr Hancock kissing his aide, an old friend from his days at Oxford University, in his ministerial office on May 6, Mr Johnson initially stood by him.

