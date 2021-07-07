In dramatic police chase scenarios, Audi ‘flies past’ automobiles.

In an attempt to avoid police, dashcam footage shows an Audi S3 “flying” through Bootle this morning.

The car, which is thought to be stolen, was first seen around 11.15 a.m. on East Lancs Road in Norris Green.

The automobile took police on a four-mile chase through Anfield and Kirkdale while speeding.

The automobile was subsequently pursued by police to Bootle, where it collided with vehicles on Hawthorne Road, resulting in damage but no casualties.

A man was apprehended at the intersection of Menai Road and Watts Lane after the car came to a stop close.

“I saw him flying down the road,” an eyewitness told the ECHO. It’s a miracle no one was hurt.”

After what travel monitor INRIX described as a “police incident” near Bootle Cemetery, Park Lane was closed in both directions for some time.

The man will be evaluated at a hospital as a precaution before being brought into jail on suspicion of aggravated Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle (UTMV), failing to stop, and driving while prohibited, according to Merseyside Police.

Anyone with information or who observed the event is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police using the reference number 21000472949.