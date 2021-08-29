In different sections of Merseyside, a £200,000 property looks like.

You’ll want to know exactly what you can get for your money if you’re shopping for your dream property in Merseyside.

According to Rightmove, the majority of property transactions in Merseyside over the last year were semi-detached properties with an overall average price of £205,020.

Terraced houses sold for an average of £134,398 while detached houses sold for £356,876.

The property market boom in Liverpool has pushed up asking prices by £40,000.

In the previous year, the average sold price of homes was £203,673, a 15% increase over the previous year.

It’s also a whopping 22 percent higher than the previous high point in 2018, when prices averaged £167,290.

The prices are comparable to those in neighboring regions such as Lancashire, which costs £191,583, and Greater Manchester, which costs £286,559.

With those figures in mind, we looked at how far £200,000 could spread over Merseyside.

In Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens, and Wirral, we discovered the following.

Prices in Liverpool’s city center fluctuate, but a two-bedroom flat for £200,000 is now available.

The apartment contains two double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and is located in Silkhouse Court on Tithebarn Street.

It claims ‘amazing city views,’ and its location in the commercial center puts it close to Liverpool ONE and the Albert Dock.

The property’s living areas are mostly open plan and include an integrated modern kitchen on the 14th level.

A parking space is also included in the purchase price of the property.

“Amazing modern apartment giving stunning views over Liverpool city centre including the Liver Building and the River Mersey,” according to the Reeds Rains listing.

“The optimal location allows for easy access to the commercial district, Liverpool One stores, and fantastic restaurants and bars.”

Visit Rightmove for more information and photographs.

A three-bedroom property with a spacious rear yard and separate garage can be had for £200,000 in some sections of Sefton.

On Rightmove, this home on Liverpool Road in Lydiate has a guide price of £199,950.

It has a spacious front yard with a driveway for off-road parking and a huge back garden with a shed and green house, according to photos.

“Briefly consists of three bedrooms, big living room / dining room, family bathroom and,” according to the Ian Antony listing.

