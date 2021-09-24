In Detroit, Eminem opens Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant, dubbed “Store for Stans.”

Eminem was inspired to open a restaurant called “Mom’s Spaghetti” after hearing a lyric about puking.

The restaurant, which will open at 5 p.m. on September 29 in downtown Detroit, will also include a store called “The Trailer,” which is advertised as “a store for Stans,” a reference to another Eminem hit, “Stan,” and the slang term for ardent fans it created. According to reports, the restaurant is the result of a collaboration with the local restaurant company Union Joints.

According to The Detroit News, a pop-up version of the eatery debuted in 2017 inside the city’s Shelter basement club. During the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, the brand was also distributed at Eminem tour stops in 2018 and to frontline workers in April 2020.

The song “Mom’s Spaghetti” is a parody of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” from the film 8 Mile. In 2003, it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song, as well as two Grammy Awards in 2004. “His palms are sweaty, legs are weak, arms are heavy / there’s puke on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti,” Eminem raps at the start of the song.

On local television and online, a commercial for Mom’s Spaghetti has been airing. A narrator begins the commercial by saying, “Get your sweaters ready.” As Eminem is overlaid in front of the Detroit cityscape and appears to vomit a carton of Mom’s Spaghetti into the Detroit River, he says, “Detroit, Mom’s Spaghetti is coming to 2131 Woodward Avenue.”

The rest of the advertisement touts the restaurant’s menu, which includes spaghetti, meatballs, and “the s’ghetti sandwich.” As the phrase “Mom’s Spaghetti: It’s All Ready” and the phone number 313-888-8388 flash on the screen, Eminem reappears at the end of the commercial, carrying a carton of spaghetti in both hands.

When you call the number, you’ll hear a pre-recorded message telling you to “order in the alley between Union Assembly and the Fillmore, then head in to take a seat next to the bodega or head upstairs to scope out The Trailer—the Stans store you’ll only find above.”

When the Detroit Metro Times evaluated the pop-up restaurant version of Mom’s Spaghetti in 2017, the verdict was rather mediocre, with the spaghetti’s “aromas” described as “more comparable to, say,.” This is a condensed version of the information.