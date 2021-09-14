In defiance of China, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is planning a trip to Taiwan.

A Republican lawmaker has hinted at plans for a US team to visit Taiwan, in a show of solidarity for the democratic island nation that is certain to face fierce Chinese opposition.

On Monday, Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1) spoke at a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting and revealed what appeared to be developing plans to fly to Taipei.

“I’ve only been back from Ukraine for two days. Fitzpatrick told Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had been interrogated for nearly four hours on the Biden administration’s handling of the US pullout from Afghanistan, that his next stop would be Taiwan.

“These people are terrified to death, Sir. They’re terrified,” the lawmaker said, urging Blinken to reiterate US security pledges to both countries.

Fitzpatrick and fellow Republican Chris Smith (NJ-4) raised concerns about concerted attempts by China and its state-owned media to erode US credibility in Asia and worldwide. Senior Taiwanese officials, including the president and prime minister, have had to defend themselves against claims that they may cave or abandon the island if China attacks, similar to the Afghan government’s retreat ahead of the Taliban’s push on Kabul.

Because the United States is Taiwan’s most significant relationship and greatest international sponsor, American delegations to the island, which are always high-profile and scrutinized by Beijing, are considered as notable and morale-boosting displays of support.

Since Washington switched allegiances to publicly recognize Beijing as the government of China in 1979, relations between the US and Taiwan have remained purely unofficial. China opposes any engagement between Taiwan and countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing, particularly the United States.

The Chinese government has criticized the Biden administration for sending a delegation of former US officials to Taipei in April. It also objected to a three-hour visit by three sitting US senators in June.

The government “always welcomes” visits by members of Congress, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, which said it would make an announcement if there were any further developments.

Fitzpatrick, a member of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, was described by Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou as “very favorable to Taiwan,” backing efforts to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement as well as Taiwan’s return to the World Health Assembly.

The congressman’s office has been approached for comment by this website.

