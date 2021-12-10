In defiance of AG, Kansas City Schools get a cease-and-desist letter on COVID Protocols.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt has issued cease-and-desist letters to several school districts in Kansas City, Missouri, for enforcing COVID-19 guidelines for students and staff.

The Lee’s Summit School District admitted receiving one of the letters to The Washington Newsday, but said it disagreed with Schmitt’s statements.

A district representative replied, “The District will react through its legal counsel, and is prepared to defend in court its duty under Missouri law to safeguard the health and safety of its children and personnel.”

According to local news sites, Schmitt wrote letters to over 30 districts across the state this week directing them to stop enforcing mask regulations and quarantine orders, which are in violation of a Cole County judge’s judgment announced last month.

Using the state constitution’s separation of powers provision, Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green decided on November 22 that all existing local health directives were invalid and should be lifted.

In response, Schmitt, a Republican senatorial candidate, released a statement accepting the verdict and promising that his office would “police compliance with the court’s order across the state.”

In the weeks after Green’s decision, Schmitt wrote a letter to school authorities informing them that existing processes would be in violation of the order, and that schools that did not comply would be investigated by his office.

With a cease-and-desist letter this week, Schmitt doubled back on schools that are still enforcing regulations.

Schmitt’s office received a complaint from a parent in the school system stating that mandates were still being enforced, according to the letter acquired by The Washington Newsday.

"Let me assure you that any reluctance by school administrators to comply with the court's decision and state law is taken very seriously by me," Schmitt wrote to Superintendent David Buck. "I will use all of the tools available to me as Attorney General of Missouri to guarantee that no student's rights are harmed by unlawful and unconstitutional mandates." The attorney general has "no legal power to force the District to cease and desist what it is doing to minimize COVID," according to the district's legal counsel. You make no reference to any such authority in your letter since there isn't any."