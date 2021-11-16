In December, the Liverpool venue will feature Santa’s Stories and Christmas films.

Throughout the holiday season, the Duke Street Market in Liverpool will present Santa’s Stories and Christmas films.

A floating Christmas tree, garlands, wreaths, and glittering fairy lights have been added to the venue for the occasion.

Santa will be at Duke Street Market on Saturday, December 4 and 11 for Santa’s Stories, where he will tell magical stories and take photos with the kids.

The best Santa’s grottos to visit in Liverpool this Christmas 2021, as well as those that have been cancelled

On some Sundays in December, Duke Street Market will also screen holiday family flicks such as The Grinch, Elf, and The Polar Express.

Adult-only film screenings of The Holiday and Home Alone will also be held, with visitors receiving a Christmas cocktail (or a non-alcoholic option) upon arrival, followed by food.

“It truly is the most delightful time of the year, and the festive mood at the market is second to none,” said Lee Bannon-Smith, General Manager of Duke Street Market. We have a lovely décor display every year, but this year we’ve gone a step further and added more lights, garlands, and decorated our private events space where the Christmas film screenings and Santa’s Stories will take place.

“Because the market caters to families, we wanted to develop events that would allow parents and their children to build wonderful Christmas memories.” The adult film screenings will be ideal for groups of friends or couples, and when combined with our delectable food and festive beverages, it will be the perfect way to celebrate the holidays.” Santa Stories take place from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and cost £15 per child, which includes sweets and beverages. Tickets are available for purchase online.

The family film screenings will take place from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on December 5, 12, and 19. Tickets are £7 for adults, £5 for children, and £20 for a family (two adults and two children). Adults will receive a complementary coffee and children will receive a goody bag. Tickets are available for purchase online.

The adult-only events are scheduled for December 7 and 14, with a 6.45pm start time. The meal will be served at 7.30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online.