In December, Michigan’s largest school district will go remote on Fridays, citing stress.

According to the Associated Press, Michigan’s largest school system said Wednesday that lessons will be held remotely every Friday in December, citing stress and the need for “mental health relief.”

The action comes as COVID-19 cases in Michigan are on the rise, with the state reporting some of the highest infection rates in the US in the last week.

The remote days, according to Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools, will follow the regular time and school schedule. He also mentioned that for the three remote learning days in December, at least 75% of pupils would need to be logged in and in attendance (the state’s required attendance for a school day).

“Districtwide online learning days will not be a realistic option for us the rest of the school year,” Vitti stated in the release if the school is fails to meet this level of attendance.

“As a reminder, the state mandates 180 days of teaching with a minimum of 75% districtwide attendance or face a funding penalty. Since the first day of school in September, we have met this district-wide benchmark every school day “he penned

All school workers in the district will work remotely on the online learning days in December, with the expectation that employees who cannot finish their job from home would be notified. According to the release, this includes warehouse workers, van drivers, all public safety officers, and one administrator or designated employee for each school and central office department.

Meanwhile, instead of getting three days off for Thanksgiving, some Michigan schools are taking the entire week off next week.

“While this couple of days off is not a cure,” Muskegon Superintendent Matthew Cortez said, “it is a step in the right direction toward fostering respite and self-care that we all need to practice.”

The Galesburg-Augusta, Ravenna, and Wyoming school districts will also be closed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan and Minnesota have been topping the country in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents this week.

According to Vitti, the only way to assure student safety and adhere to predictable study schedules in Detroit is to vaccinate them.