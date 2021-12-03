In December, Colorado residents wearing tank tops and shorts wonder where the cold and snow are.

In December, residents of Colorado and most of the western United States are experiencing temperatures warm enough to wear short sleeves, when it would normally be snowing.

According to the Associated Press, Denver set a new record for the latest measurable snowfall on November 21, 1934. If the weather continues to cooperate for another week and a half, the city will set a new record of 235 days without snow, which it achieved in 1887.

Though Denver locals have been enjoying the weather, with a high of 73 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday (matching the 1973 record), climate scientists are concerned about the heat and drought’s repercussions.

The dry weather, according to Keith Musselman, a hydrologist at the University of Colorado-Boulder, might have an impact on the state’s economy. It could have an impact not only on the state’s agriculture business, but also on winter tourism, as Rocky Mountain communities like Aspen and Vail are expected to welcome visitors for skiing and other winter activities at this time of year.

“Every day that passes without precipitation, and we witness the year-to-year persistence of dry conditions, it really adds to the deficit,” Musselman said. “Year after year, we continue to add to this shortfall, particularly in the Colorado River Basin.” According to the Associated Press, man-made climate change is to blame for the megadrought in the western United States.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Derek Greenough arrived to Denver a few months ago and purchased a snowboard right away, hoping to hit the slopes soon. He was, however, enjoying the pleasant weather in a municipal park on Wednesday.

Greenough, 27, who was dressed in a tank top and gym shorts, said, “I imagined it to be somewhat like there, where they have about 5 feet of snow right now.” “I imagined it would be snowing on the first day of December, at the very least, yet here we are. It’s a beautiful day…. I’m not planning on going snowboarding anytime soon.” A La Nina weather pattern is pushing storm tracks farther north into the Pacific Northwest and Canada, according to Frank Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado. This is a condensed version of the information.