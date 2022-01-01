In December, a rapist pair, a towel thief, and a woman beater were all sentenced to prison in St Helens.

Judges in Merseyside punished a thief who stole £100 worth of towels from Matalan and assaulted a shop employee who came in his way earlier this month.

A deputy head teacher and her’monster’ boyfriend raped a child under the age of 13 in a disturbing case.

The case of a serial woman beater who attacked an ex-lover at a wedding was heard in court.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that have come to a close in the last month.

Anthony Halliwell is a British actor.

When Anthony Halliwell stole money from a woman, he assaulted her.