In Davidson County, Tennessee, three fully vaccinated people die of COVID-19.

Despite being properly vaccinated against COVID-19, three persons in Davidson County, Tennessee, have died from the novel coronavirus.

Metro Health officials in Davidson County said the three deaths were among 370 documented breakthrough cases in the area, 17 of which required hospitalization. Davidson County health officials have fully vaccinated 333,824 residents, meaning the breakthrough cases represent 0.1 percent of those who have been fully vaccinated.

In an email to Fox 17, Metro Health spokesman Brian Todd stated, “Based on that number, the vaccine looks to be significantly more effective here than the CDC’s anticipated 94/95 percent effective rate.”

As of July 23, Tennessee had reported over 1,000 breakthrough infections and 27 deaths statewide. Only 43.2 percent of the population of the state has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A “breakthrough” infection is defined as someone who tests positive for COVID-19 at least two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnsons vaccination or the second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, according to the CDC.

Breakthrough instances are expected, according to health experts, who underlined that the maximum vaccine efficiency rate was documented at 95%.

“The COVID-19 vaccines that we have in the United States are quite effective. However, no vaccine is guaranteed to work 100 percent of the time, according to CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. “If you have several encounters with unvaccinated persons every day and your neighborhood has a high degree of community transmission, your odds of developing a breakthrough illness after vaccination will rise.”

According to a CDC study published in June, being completely vaccinated reduces the risk of illness by 91 percent. COVID-19 infection is 81 percent less likely in people who have been partially vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

In the publication, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky stated, “Findings from the extended timeframe of this trial add to mounting evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations are effective and should prevent most infections.”

As of Tuesday, 56.9% of the overall population in the United States had received at least one dosage of the vaccine, with 49.2% having been fully vaccinated against the virus.