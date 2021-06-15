In court, a pensioner is accused of murdering his wife in 1982.

An 88-year-old man has appeared in court on charges of murdering his wife, whose remains were discovered in a septic tank 37 years after she vanished.

Brenda Venables, 48, was reported missing from the couple’s house in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 1982. David Venables is accused of killing her.

Following the discovery of the body at the residence in the community on July 12, 2019, West Mercia Police initiated a murder inquiry.

The Crown Prosecution Service charged Venables, of Elgar Drive, Kempsey, with murdering Mrs Venables between May 2 and May 5, 1982.

On Tuesday morning, he appeared in Worcester Magistrates’ Court for a four-minute hearing.

Venables sat in the dock with his hands folded in his lap, wearing a tweed jacket, a formal shirt and tie, glasses, and a face mask. He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address, and that he understood proceedings.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates for a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court later that day.

Mrs Venables’ remains were reportedly discovered after the tank was drained for standard maintenance.

Officers from West Mercia Police searched a property in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kempsey the same month after the discovery.

The police initiated an investigation into a “unexplained death,” which they linked to the disappearance of the farmer’s wife.

Mrs Venables had gone missing two days earlier from her home on Bestmans Lane, according to the Worcester Evening News in May 1982.