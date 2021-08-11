In court, a masseur who allegedly “sexually abused six women” sobs out.

While giving evidence in court today, a masseuse who denies sexually abusing six women while giving them massages cried.

After being charged with sexual attacks on women at his Mossley Hill clinic between 2017 and 2019, Christopher Barnes took the witness stand at Liverpool Crown Court.

The charges were made by six different women after Barnes was imprisoned for sexually assaulting two female clients in 2018, according to an article in The Washington Newsday.

According to the jury, the 46-year-old gave Reiki massages at his Rose Lane business, which he ran as a sole trader from March 2017.

When asked about the two previous convictions, Barnes became upset today.

“Had they been clients as well?” defended Kathryn Johnson. which he said “yes” to.

“Do you agree you were then charged with two counts of sexual assault in relation to their complaints?” she asked.

Barnes responded affirmatively, confirming that he had pleaded guilty to the charges on November 15, 2019.

“Do you acknowledge that you sexually assaulted those two women while treating them?” Ms Johnson said.

Barnes acknowledged “yes” and said “I don’t know” when asked why he did it.

“How do you feel about the fact that you did behave in that manner?” Ms Johnson inquired.

Barnes, who was crying, added, “Extremely dumb and very sorry.”

Following his arrest for the two charges of sexual assault, he returned to his job as a masseur, he told the jurors.

“I needed to work to generate money and look after the rest of the clients on the books,” Barnes explained.

He said in court that he “wanted to make absolutely sure no mistakes were made” and that “customers got exactly what they wanted out of the session.”

When asked about three of the women who have accused him of sexual assault or inappropriate contact, he stated he couldn’t recall massaging them and denied any sexual assault or inappropriate touching.

The women paid £19 for coupons for a “Reiki Pamper Package” purchased through third-party websites, according to the court.

The women paid £19 for coupons for a "Reiki Pamper Package" purchased through third-party websites, according to the court.

The prosecutor, Michael Scholes, previously told the jury that one of the six accused victims claimed Barnes tried to "force her legs open" during the incident.