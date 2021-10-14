In court, a man sentenced to death for the murder of his wife and four others apologizes to his family.

Christopher Henderson, 46, was found guilty in July of multiple charges of capital murder in the 2006 murders of his estranged wife, her pregnant daughter, her son, her nephew, and her mother. Henderson received the death penalty, despite reports that he may have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.

Henderson apologized in court to the victims’ families and his own family for what had happened.

“I would like to express my sincere regrets to the family,” Henderson added. “This is an occurrence that should never have occurred. I’d also like to express my regrets to my mother and daughter.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Henderson was condemned to death by Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer after an 11-1 jury recommendation for execution. Henderson could have potentially been sentenced to life without parole.

Henderson was accused before lawmakers took away judges’ ability to override jurors’ sentencing recommendations in capital cases, so the judge had a choice.

Henderson was found guilty in the shooting and stabbing killings of Kristin Smallwood, her unborn child, her 8-year-old son Clayton Chambers, her 1-year-old nephew Eli Sokolowski, and her mother, Carol Jean Smallwood, by a jury in July.

Kelly Smallwood Sokolowski, Kristin Smallwood’s sister, spoke to the judge about the loss of her sister and son, Eli.

“My father died in September of last year, and I had a dream in which my father was holding Eli. I’m sure I’ll see them again “Sokolowski stated.

Keith Smallwood, Kristin Henderson’s brother, said the victims were lovely individuals.

“It’s been difficult since these were folks who were delighted to be alive and who were part of a strong family who all loved each other. But…we’ve remained steadfast because we know where they are and that they’re happy “Smallwood remarked.

Their bodies were discovered in a burned-out house in August 2015, less than a week after Kristen Smallwood secured a court order barring Henderson from entering the house. Henderson had married someone else. This is a condensed version of the information.