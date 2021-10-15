In court, a man is accused of murdering his own mother.

Andrew Tinton, 54, was charged with one count of murder in connection with Rose Marie Tinton’s death earlier this year.

Mrs Tinton was discovered dead at her home on Folkestone Road in Southport on January 29 when police arrived to inform her of her son’s injuries.

Andrew Tinton, of Folkestone Road, had suffered serious injuries and had been unable to be questioned for several months until being charged last month.

He made his initial court appearance in Liverpool on Thursday, and the case was deferred for a plea hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on December 3 because the case was too serious to be handled in the lower court.

Tinton was remanded in custody and will be held in a secure medical institution until his next court date.

