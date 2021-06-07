In court, a man is accused of fatally stabbing a flower vendor.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with fatally stabbing a flower salesman in the back at the Old Bailey.

Following a disagreement, James Peppiatt allegedly attacked his late mother’s companion, Tony Eastlake, with a household knife.

On May 29, about 5.30 p.m., the incident occurred in Islington, north London.

Mr. Eastlake, dubbed the “flower man of Islington,” collapsed and died from a single back wound.

Peppiatt, of Elmore Road, Islington, was charged with his murder at the Old Bailey on Monday via video link from Wormwood Scrubs.

Mr Eastlake, 55, was described as a “very well-known member” by the court.