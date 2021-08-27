In court, a man claims that the killing of a transgender teen was in self-defense.

A Washington man accused of murdering a 17-year-old transgender teen in June 2019 claimed self-defense in court on Tuesday.

David Bogdanov, 27, admitted to killing Nikki Kuhnhausen, 17, in court, but claimed it was for his own safety.

Bogdanov is accused of murdering Kuhnhausen after they had intercourse in a car and she stated that she was born a biological man but identified as female, according to prosecutors. According to The Columbian, Bogdanov is charged with second-degree murder and intentional harassment. As the defense’s sole witness, he took the stand on Tuesday.

Bogdanov alleged that Kuhnhausen attacked him after she told him she was transgender and that he reacted in self-defense during final statements on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bogdanov testified in court that he met Kuhnhausen in the early morning of June 6, 2019, after partying with his brothers. He claimed he observed the adolescent walking alone and stopped his brother’s van to see if she needed a ride. The two conversed and swapped Snapchat handles.

They planned to meet later in the day, he informed the court. Later, in the back of his car, he and Kuhnhausen had intercourse. Bogdanov stated he was “humiliated” when she told him she was transgender and that his family would reject him if they found out. He claimed she resisted him before reaching for his revolver when he urged her to get out of the car. He informed the court that he had no choice but to take the teen into custody.

Kuhnhausen may or may not have actually grabbed for the gun.

According to local news station KATU, Bogdanov told the prosecutor during the trial, “I know she was reaching for the pistol.” “But you had no knowledge she even touched anything up until that moment, right?” the lawyer responded. Bogdanov said, “I wasn’t sure.”

Kuhnhausen's body was discovered on a mountainside near Larch Mountain in a remote location. Bogdanov acknowledged to leaving her body there during the trial, as well as putting a phone charger around her shoulders and letting it "slip" up and around her neck. Bogdanov stated he withdrew the cable because he thought Kuhnhausen had lost consciousness, only to realize she had.