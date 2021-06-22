In court, a Greek helicopter pilot is charged with the death of his British wife.

A Greek helicopter pilot is facing premeditated murder charges in the death of his British wife, whom investigators say he admitted to killing after lying for more than a month that she died during a vicious home robbery.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, a pilot and flight teacher, appeared in court in Athens on Tuesday wearing a bulletproof vest and under strong police protection.

Caroline Crouch, 20, died of suffocation on May 11 at the couple’s home on the outskirts of Athens, according to the charges.

Armed thieves burst into their home at night, tying up and gagging the pilot and his wife in their bedroom while their almost one-year-old daughter slept, according to the pilot. He claimed the men snatched money before fleeing.

Their kid was unhurt, but the family dog was found choked to death by its own leash, according to investigators.

The story shook the country, prompting officials to offer a reward of 300,000 euros (£257,000) for information regarding the crime.

Data from a smartwatch worn by Ms Crouch was analyzed by police investigators, who said it helped show contradictions in the pilot’s account of events.

Anagnostopoulos faces felony charges of premeditated murder and animal torture, as well as misdemeanor charges of giving false testimony and making a fake police report in connection with the heist.

He faces a life sentence if convicted on all counts.