In court, a father and son accused of a £4.7 million fraud occupy the same dock.

Both a father and a son were charged with a £4.7 million fraud and appeared in court together.

Paul Cooke, 56, and Tom Cooke, 20, are accused of committing a series of scams dating back to when Tom Cooke was 17 years old.

They’re accused of scamming auto insurance companies, bailiffs, newsagents and convenience stores, and mortgage lenders.

At Liverpool Crown Court, the two men, both of Millbrook Lane, Eccleston, St Helens, appeared.

They spoke briefly to confirm their personal information before pleading not guilty to seven counts of fraud in a brief hearing.

According to the first complaint, on August 21, 2017, they both “dishonestly” and with the intent to generate a profit for Paul Cooke made a “untrue or misleading” representation to One Sure Insurance Limited.

They are accused of falsely claiming that Paul Cooke was insured with Drivology until July 2017 and had a nine-year protected no-claims bonus on that insurance.

The next six accusations say that they made false representations with the intent of making a profit for themselves.

They are accused of fraudulently claiming on or around September 21, 2017, that Paul Cooke’s vehicle insurance policy had been terminated by One Sure, that he had lost his job as a result, and that the address for service of proceedings on One Sure was Spitfire House, Coombe Lane, London, SW20 OLA.

They are accused of making a series of false representations to Direct Collection Bailiffs Limited between April 2 and April 24, 2018, including that the firm was obligated to “immediately” pay Paul Cooke “the monies they had previously collected from One Sure.”

They are accused of falsely representing to Paul Cooke that Martin McColl Limited owed him £31,500 and that the address for serving of proceedings on Martin McColl Ltd was Ashwell Road, Bradford BD8 9DP on or about October 11, 2017.

They are accused of making false representations that Martin McColl had accepted guilt in a county court lawsuit and that the corporation was obligated to pay Paul Cooke £31,500 between December 19, 2017 and April 1, 2018.

