In court, a couple accused of murdering their young son.

A couple has appeared in court after being accused of murdering their baby son.

After suffering major head injuries, including a skull fracture, six-month-old Robert Ion died.

On Thursday, February 18th, the baby went unconscious at his Widnes residence.

At 1.05 p.m., police were dispatched to the property on Mersey Road, where he eventually died in hospital.

Following his death, his parents, Mihai-Catalin Gulie and Gabriela Ion, were arrested and charged with murder.

At a previous Liverpool Crown Court hearing on May 14, Gulie, 28, and Ion, 35, both denied murdering their child.

They also denied being responsible for or enabling a child’s death between January 1 and February 19 this year.

They are accused of having “caused Robert Ion’s death” by “having been a person who was a member of the same household as and had frequent contact with Robert Ion, a child who died on February 21, 2011 as a result of an unlawful act of such a person, and there having been at that time a significant risk of serious physical harm being caused to Robert Ion by such a person, and there having been at that time a significant risk of serious physical harm being caused to Robert Ion

This is alleged to have occurred as a result of their “own unlawful act” or when they “were or ought to have been aware of that risk and failed to take such steps” as they “could reasonably have been expected to take to protect Robert Ion from the risk, the unlawful act, occurring in circumstances of the kind” that they “foresaw or ought to have foreseen.”

They were remanded in detention and told that their trial would take place on October 4th.

Both appeared in court today via video connection before Judge Andrew Menary, QC, with the Crown’s case prosecuted by Nick Johnson, QC.

As counsel confirmed the dates by which certain pieces of evidence would be served to the court, Gulie, represented by Gordon Cole, QC, and Ion, represented by John Benson, QC, were both helped by a Romanian translator.

Gulie wore a white t-shirt and had black hair and a beard when he arrived from HMP Liverpool, while Ion wore a black t-shirt and had a beard. “The summary has come to an end.”