In Coronation Street, Todd proposes to Billy, and the fans are all saying the same thing.

The first half of tonight’s Coronation Street double header finished with the shocking news of Todd proposing to Billy.

Todd, who is played by Gareth Pierce, proposed to Billy after Summer agreed to let Paul accompany her to a diabetic appointment to show how serious he is about the family ties.

However, viewers of Corrie can see right through his objectives and are all pleading with Billy to reject him, as they all stated the same thing.

Samia Longchambon received a sweet note from her co-star on Coronation Street.

Many people flocked to social media to express their opinions on Billy’s next move.

“Don’t do it Billy #corrie @itvcorrie,” Shaun Eley @Eley01 advised.

@xx Alicia

“I hope Billy says No #Corrie,” Alicia89 said.

RUN, BILLY! added The Talk of the Street @corriepodcast. RUN AS FAST AS THE WIND! NEVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER EVER”

Jan Wilkins, who goes by the handle @janwilkins59, tweeted: “I think I can hear the whole country yelling NOOOO don’t do it Billy!* from my window!

“Can’t believe Todd actually just Proposed seriously?” tweeted Grianne Doherty @GrianneDoherty1. Why are you doing this now? Is it actually jealousy at Summer’s clear bond with Paul? #Corrie”