In connection with County Lines offenses, a Liverpool man has been named.

In Barrow, a guy from Liverpool was charged as part of an investigation into “county lines” narcotics trafficking.

Yacine Djalti, of Whitney Road, Woolton, was charged with human trafficking and the distribution of class A drugs.

He was also charged with criminal damage, possessing a bladed article, and violating a racially aggravated public order violation.

“This is part of the ongoing action to tackle alleged county lines activity in Barrow,” a spokesperson for Cumbria Police said.

“Djalti appeared in court Tuesday in Furness and District Magistrates’ Court (August 19)

“He was remanded in custody and ordered to appear in Preston Crown Court on September 10,” the statement said.

“During the operation, a teenage child was also kept safe.”

