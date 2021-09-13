In connection with child negligence offenses, a mother of four is wanted.

Police are looking for a woman who may be in Merseyside in connection with child negligence allegations.

Kathleen Lawrence, 32, of Hampton Vale, Peterborough, is thought to be moving across the nation and may be in Merseyside, according to Cambridgeshire Police.

Detectives are eager to meet with the mother of four about allegations of child mistreatment.

The appeal is also being made to guarantee the safety of her four children, according to Cambridgeshire Police.

It’s unclear whether she’s now traveling with her children.

Anyone with information on Lawrence’s location or possible sightings should phone Cambridgeshire Police on 101 or report online here or via their webchat service.