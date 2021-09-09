In Connecticut Town, an 8-foot-long boa constrictor is on the loose.

After slithering out of its owner’s home, an 8-foot-long boa constrictor is on the loose in a Connecticut hamlet.

Tesla the boa constrictor stunned the small community of East Haddam last week when she escaped from her owner, Rob Peach.

On Sunday night, a snake was seen on camera crossing a street amid a rainfall.

It astounded local people, according to First Selectman Rob Smith (D-East Haddam), who told WTNH: “The first person who saw it remarked ‘my God, this must be something out of Africa.’”

Peach didn’t aware the snake had escaped until the Colombian red-tailed boa made the rounds on social media on Sunday night.

“By now the word is out,” Peach said in a post shared in a local Facebook group. My large, lovely 8ft+ Boa is on the loose. She was loose in my house/wall, I thought.”

“Turns out, she’s outside,” he added. She was last seen a few days ago in the Creek Row/Orchard Row area. We are only a short distance away. She is placid and non-aggressive, and she does not devour live animals.

“At this point, she’s most likely suffering from respiratory troubles as a result of not being warm enough for an extended period of time, so she’ll be holding her head up in the air with her mouth open.”

“She’s only trying to breathe,” Peach concluded, “her nose gets congested when she spends too much time away from her heat lamps.”

“She likes to climb and sit in the sun with us,” he subsequently told WTNH. She’s practically a member of the family.”

“The snake’s name is Tessie, it’s short for Tesla,” Peach said, adding that he used to work for Tesla.

If people see the snake with its mouth open in the sun, he says it may appear scary, but Tesla is simply trying to get some air as it struggles in lower temperatures, which could indicate it has a congested nose.

“I just want to raise awareness that there is a large friendly snake out in the area, and I don’t want anything horrible to happen,” Peach added.

Peach has been approached for comment by this publication.

Tesla’s escape came just weeks after the release of another 8-foot-long boa. This is a condensed version of the information.