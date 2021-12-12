In confinement, friends who invented a ‘hangover-free’ vegan beer.

Two Wirral friends have developed a vegan beer that leaves people “hangover-free.”

While in university in 2018, Max Furlong and Harry Hawley were inspired to produce Aloebirra, but due to the pandemic, we’ll have to wait until 2021 to get our hands on the cans of tasty aloe vera beer.

Aloebirra is brewed in Birkenhead, and not only does it make you feel good the next morning, but every can sold helps to protect threatened tropical rainforests throughout the world.

The Bombed Out Church has opened a massive clear marquee bar with mulled wine, cider, and other beverages.

“The concept for Aloebirra came back in university when Harry and I were hitting the liquor pretty hard,” Max told The Washington Newsday. We began to notice the negative effects of excessive drinking when our drinking began to interfere with our sport and studies.

“After determining that something needed to change, we set out to find a ‘best of both worlds’ approach to partying and eventually realized that by choosing slightly lesser ABV (alcohol by volume) beers, we could enjoy all the good parts of drinking while avoiding the bad.”

“This meant drinking bland beers, so we thought, wouldn’t it be fantastic if there was a selection of great tasting beers that were less on alcohol and had some added herbal properties for a nutritional boost?” From that point on, the seed was planted to create a line of extraordinarily delicious aloe vera beers with fewer alcohol and negatives and a lot more positives.” Max and Harry took the plunge and immersed themselves in all things beer after graduating in 2018. This includes a 2,000-mile round trip in Max’s Peugeot 106 to a small medieval town in the Pyrenees mountains to work at a brewery for a month.

“Following that experience, we gradually began to establish a brand and hack away at the different bits of admin necessary in starting up a business while continuing to perform our day jobs,” Max explained. This took a little longer than anticipated – in part.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”