In condolences at the scene, a ‘lovely, real kid’ who died in a motorcycle crash was described as a ‘lovely, genuine lad.’

In poignant tributes at the scene of the accident, a man killed in a motorcycle accident has been identified as Luke Bright.

Merseyside Police confirmed earlier today that a 27-year-old man died in the crash on Ferry Road in Eastham on Friday, August 13 at around 8.20 p.m.

Flowers and a blue Yahama motorcycle shirt imprinted with the handwritten words “RIP Luke Bright” were left near the scene of the sad incident today.

A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a wall.

One of the handwritten notes on the top, which was tied to railings near the site, reads, “Fly high brother.”

“With me 4 ever,” says another dedication, signed “bro Pete.”

“Ride in paradise brother,” says one message.

“You will never be forgotten,” says another.

“RIP Luke xxx,” a note left on one floral tribute reads.

Friends have paid homage to him on Facebook as well, with one person describing him as a “wonderful real guy” who died far too soon.

“Absolutely gutted to learn Luke Bright has gained his wings way too soon,” the person said.

“It’s so sad! Such a sweet, sincere young man who always smiled!”

“Cannot believe what I just heard been my brother from day one always looked after me haven’t ya Luke Bright totally gutted just can’t get over it!!!” another user commented.

“Fly high, dear brother; you will never be forgotten.”

“I still can’t believe you’re gone, but rip Luke Bright, taken far too soon,” one user said. “I adore you, bro.”

“Absolutely heartbroken to hear such dreadful news today,” tweeted another. Luke Bright, may you rest in peace. You were stolen from us way too soon, mate.”

“RIP Luke Bright, killed way too young.. prayers go out to your family and friends,” one user wrote.

“We can confirm that a 27-year-old male has sadly died following a collision in Eastham last night (Friday, 13 August),” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said earlier today.

“The rider was carried to the hospital, where he unfortunately died a short time afterwards.

“His family has been notified, and they are being helped at this time by professionally trained officers.”

“An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following an accident in Eastham yesterday night, and we,” said Sergeant Ged Ferguson.

“The summary comes to an end.”