In comparison to the rest of the country, Liverpool has a high rate of covid infection.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in various parts of the country, with officials reporting the highest incidence in London.

According to the data, London is one of the five areas in the UK with the biggest increase in coronavirus cases.

226 (60 percent) of the 377 local areas in the UK have seen a week-on-week increase in rates, 149 (40 percent) have seen a drop, and two have remained steady.

On a list of 377 local areas, Liverpool ranks 255th, with an infection rate that is rising, although not as swiftly as in other regions.

In the week leading up to December 11, there were 2344 new cases reported (which is equivalent of 468 per 100,000 people).

In the week preceding up to December 4, a total of 2091 cases were reported, equating to 412 cases per 100,000.

Wirral is ranked 235th, having a significantly higher growth in rates than the rest of the country. In the seven days leading up to December 11, there were 1597 new cases, or 492.4 per 100,000.

In the week preceding up to December 4, 1291 persons (398 per 100,000) were reported, up from 1291 people (398 per 100,000) the week before.

The sharpest increase has been in London boroughs, with Omicron now thought to be the dominating strain.

According to the Mirror, the five UK areas with the largest week-on-week increases are all in London:

Southwark is a borough in London (up from 463.1 to 818.4)

Hackney & City of London (405.0 to 733.5)Islington (405.5 to 720.6)Lewisham (495.0 to 828.7) (497.2 to 767.7)

The complete list

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to December 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to December 11; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to December 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to December 4; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to December 4; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up

857.6, (2254), 810.4, (2130)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 854.8, (1229), 795.6, (1144)Cambridge, Eastern England, 845.2, (1057), 644.5, (806)Elmbridge, South-east England, 833.7, (1144), 808.2, (1109)Lambeth, London, 828.7, (2667), 495.0, (1593)Lambeth, London, 828.7, “The summary has come to an end.”