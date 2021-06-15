In comparison to the previous week, the Liverpool City Region has 800 more positive Covid tests.

Positive Covid tests increased by exactly 800 cases in the Liverpool City Region (LCR) over the previous seven days.

The LCR totaled 1,367 instances in the week ending June 10, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is 800 more instances than the previous week.

The sharp increase reflects what is happening in specific LCR regions, the North West, and England as a whole.

Liverpool had the highest increase in instances in the LCR, followed by Sefton.

Liverpool had 555 instances in the week ending June 10, which is 383 higher than the previous week.

There were 290 instances in Sefton, which is 187 higher than the previous week.

Cases increased dramatically in Warrington and West Lancs, which are near to the LCR. Warrington reported a 193 percent spike in cases week over week, while West Lancs experienced a 149 percent increase in cases week over week.

Cases increased in Cheshire West and Chester as well.

Overall, infections in England have increased again: in the week ending June 10, the country recorded 39,246 coronavirus cases, up 14,280 from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending June 10, there were 555 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 383 higher than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 223 percent.

The infection rate was 111.4 cases per 100,000 individuals as per the most recent data.

Sefton

In Sefton, there were 290 cases in the week ending June 10, which is 187 more cases than in the previous week. This means that the week-on-week percentage change increased by 182%.

The latest infection rate was 104.9 per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

There was a total of 114 cases in the week ending June 10, which is 66 more cases than in the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 75.6 cases per 100,000 people and the number of cases increased by 138% week on week.

Halton

There were 82 positive tests over the last week, which is 52 more cases than. Summary ends.