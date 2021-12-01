In comparison to 2020, revenue from ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ plans increased by 21% on Cyber Monday.

According to an analysis by the Adobe Digital Economy Index, revenue from “buy now, pay later” programs increased by 21% on Cyber Monday compared to a year ago. Thousands of businesses frequently provide this checkout option, which allows purchasers to pay for products in installments, and it appears that an increasing number of Americans are taking advantage of it.

The emergence of several third-party installment payment options has changed how—and by whom—the service is offered, according to the Associated Press. Though buy now, pay later options have been around in some shape or form for decades, the emergence of several third-party installment payment options has changed how—and by whom—the service is offered.

Rather than requiring customers to apply for store-specific credit cards in order to make installment payments, financing options from firms such as Affirm, Afterpay, and PayPal have become more frequent at checkouts.

This year, roughly six out of ten of a major credit card company’s clients in the United States started using a buy now, pay later plan for the first time. Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, Silicon Valley-backed companies that offer these purchase options are acquiring tens of thousands of new subscribers every week.

On Tuesday, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman told CNBC’s Jim Cramer that the number of individuals using the company’s installment payment option grew by about 400% on Black Friday compared to the previous year. On that single day, they recorded around 750,000 transactions, he added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Buy now, pay later schemes, according to industry advocates, are better to credit cards since they have fixed monthly payments and any interest is disclosed upfront. Consumer advocates, who are usually suspicious of new financial products, have been more optimistic about purchase now, pay later because any plan has a start and end date. The majority of their concerns are related to any fees that may be incurred as a result of late payments.

“These products certainly encourage consumers to pay off purchases faster and usually with less interest, but are they truly helping people manage their finances if they use them to simply buy more than they should and get in over their heads, paying late penalties, and so on?” The National Consumer Law Center’s associate director, Lauren Saunders, stated.

There are two sorts of buy now, pay later services: short-term payment plans that expire and long-term payment plans that never expire. This is a condensed version of the information.