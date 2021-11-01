In Colorado, two children and two adults were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

Following the discovery of four family members’ bodies, a neighborhood has been left reeling.

After receiving a 911 call, deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Monument, and Palmer Lake arrived at a home on the 1,300 block of Pleier around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office classified it as a “apparent murder/suicide” in a statement released on Sunday. “A report of someone on scene who was gravely injured and needed help,” according to the sheriff’s office. The Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Unit was dispatched to the scene, and police issued an urgent warning to residents to protect their safety.

“There is substantial LE [Law Enforcement] activity in the area of Pleier Drive & Walsen Road,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. For a 2-mile radius, shelter in place is in effect.

“Stay inside, lock your doors, and keep your distance from the outside walls.” We also ask that anyone flying drones in the region come to a halt.” At 2.15 p.m., the emergency request was lifted, allowing residents to resume their normal routines.

“We do not believe there is any known threat to the community at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by Washington Newsday for an update.

The identities of the deceased are said to have yet to be revealed, pending notification of family.

A family member told Fox 31 that he believes the details of what happened in the house will remain a mystery, and that the family is “really wonderful people.”

“Of course it’s frightening,” another neighbor told CBS Denver, adding, “You want to know the backstory.”

“You want to know if it was something that came in from outside the community or if it was something that was festering inside the house.”

“We just have to all stand together as a community and work together,” another local told Fox 31. “We’ve never experienced anything like this out here,” another told reporters.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tip line can be reached at 719-520-6666 if you have any information on this case.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The dividing line. This is a condensed version of the information.