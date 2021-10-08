In Colorado State Park, a climber believed to be ‘free soloing’ passes away.

A climber was discovered dead in Colorado on Wednesday, and authorities believe he was “free soloing,” or climbing without equipment, at the time of the event.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a party of four climbers who discovered the victim at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The group had been climbing on the Rincon wall at Eldorado Canyon State Park when they discovered him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The individual “looked to be deceased,” according to the climbers, as he wasn’t conscious or breathing.

When firefighters and mountain rescue crews arrived, they discovered that the 31-year-old guy from Lakewood, Colorado, had died.

The climber’s identity has yet to be determined, and his name “is being suppressed pending positive identification and notification to the family,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office noted, “The incident was not deemed suspicious, and there is no threat to the public.”

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office also responded in an email to The Washington Newsday that it had “no more information on the investigation at this time.”

“The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as release the decedent’s identity,” a sheriff’s office official stated.

Officials from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group carried the man out of the park. The rescue took about three hours, according to authorities.

Free soloing, according to Expertclimbers.com, “is an exceedingly dangerous sport that has resulted in the untimely deaths of numerous expert climbers.”

“A free solo climb, often known as soloing, is when you climb cliffs without any climbing equipment other than your rock shoes and chalk pack. You’re on top of the world, relying on your abilities to get to the top “According to the website.

A Connecticut man died while rock climbing in New York State in September. According to the Connecticut Post, the guy, Stephen M. Buda III, a 56-year-old firefighter, was climbing in the Mohonk Preserve and looked to reach 150-175 feet when he fell. Buda was not wearing any climbing or safety equipment when he died, according to authorities.

Two Baltimore men, Mark Anthony Bacolod Stiles, 35, and Brandon Burns, 25, were died in a climbing mishap on the Spanish island of Mallorca last month.