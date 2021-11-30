In Colorado, a woman stabs a home invader to death, according to police.

According to authorities, a Colorado lady stabbed a home invader to death while he was involved in a violent argument with another female resident.

The deadly stabbing occurred around 4:00 a.m. Monday at a home in the 10400 block of Ammons Street in Westminster, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The male home intruder stormed into the property and was engaged in a “physical altercation” with a lady when another female resident stabbed him to death, according to authorities.

The individual was known to the residents, according to deputies conducting an investigation into the event.

In a Facebook post on November 29, the JCSO said it was investigating the death as a homicide.

“On arrival, deputies discovered one deceased adult male inside the apartment,” the statement added. The guy had forced entry into the home and was stabbed by another female resident during a physical struggle between the male and the witnesses, according to a female witness who resides at the residence.

“The male was well-known in the community, and police are currently interviewing those involved.”

“This is an ongoing inquiry,” the statement added, “and the coroner’s office will reveal the decedent’s name after notification has been made.”

The JCSO has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

According to Statista, 1,739 individuals were murdered in the United States in 2020 by people who used knives or other cutting devices.

It was the third most prevalent method of murder in the US, behind unspecified firearms (4,863) and pistols (8,029).

A Georgia youngster was charged with stabbing his mother on Thanksgiving Day.

Marcia Chance, 42, was stabbed to death at her house near Lawrenceville, according to authorities.

Varian Hibbert, her 18-year-old son, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony after being found at the scene of the stabbing.

According to Gwinnett County police, Varian Hibbert is now being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

An 11-year-old kid was stabbed to death earlier this month during a fight with a 9-year-old over a Nerf gun.

In Ridgebury Township, the two kids had been playing with the toy. This is a condensed version of the information.