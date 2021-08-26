In collaboration with Shopify, TikTok has launched in-app shopping.

TikTok, the popular social media network among young people around the world, is branching out into e-commerce.

The social media platform just announced a partnership with Shopify that would allow users to make in-app purchases.

Shopify merchants with TikTok For Business accounts will be able to add shopping tab profiles and sync with the things they’re selling so that consumers may buy their wares directly from a digital storefront, according to the firm.

This shopping pilot is presently available in the United States and the United Kingdom, with certain retailers in Canada testing the system in the coming weeks.

It will also be available in a few months in other regions.

Kylie Cosmetics, the brainchild of Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kardashian sibling, was one of the first companies to follow the strategy.

“I have so much fun creating TikTok videos, that’s why I’m happy for Kylie Cosmetics to be one of the first to let customers shop straight on our TikTok!” Jenner said in a statement on August 24.

“Creators are paving the path for a new sort of entrepreneurship where content, community, and commerce are key,” said Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify.

“For the first time, Shopify is fueling the creator economy on one of the world’s fastest-growing social and entertainment platforms by allowing new in-app buying experiences and product discovery on TikTok. We’re pleased to work with TikTok as a visionary partner to help this future generation of entrepreneurs connect with their audiences in new ways.”

Shopify merchants will be able to tag their products in TikTok videos as a result of the new collaboration. This implies that TikTok app users will be able to click on tagged products to be taken to the merchant’s storefront, where they can purchase the things.

This isn’t the first time TikTok and Shopify have teamed up. Sellers will be able to control their TikTok advertising campaigns from within the app starting in October 2020, according to the e-commerce giant. Shopify businesses can now track their marketing effectiveness online using a platform called TikTok Pixel.

