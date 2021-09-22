In Clark County, one out of every five COVID-19 cases is a fully vaccinated individual.

According to the health agency, over 20% of new COVID-19 cases reported in Clark County, Nevada, occurred in people who had been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Over the last month, at least 1 in 5 (or 19.24 percent) of new novel coronavirus infections recorded in Clark County occurred in fully vaccinated people.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District’s COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections Report, 80.76 percent of new cases recorded from September 1 to September 16 were among the county’s unvaccinated population.

Breakthrough infection rates have risen since June, when 11.73 percent of cases were detected among fully vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people accounted for 15.76 percent of all new cases in July. According to the figures, the number increased to 17.77 percent in August.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases were predominantly found in persons between the ages of 25 and 49 who were properly vaccinated. This age group was responsible for 3,999 of the state’s 9,080 overall breakthrough infections.

At least 2,386 COVID-19 infections have also been observed in completely vaccinated people aged 50 to 64. Officials detected 2,035 breakthrough infections among persons aged 65 and up. At least 548 adults aged 18 to 24 were infected, and 112 children aged 5 to 17 were infected.

The results also revealed that fully vaccinated females accounted for 53 percent of COVID-19 cases, while fully vaccinated males accounted for 46 percent of infections.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 137 completely vaccinated people in Clark County as of Sept. 16, accounting for 2% of the state’s vaccinated population.

According to a New York Times study, Clark County has documented 315,569 COVID-19 cases and 5,477 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, Nevada officials have reported 412,317 illnesses and 6,880 deaths. At least 2,215 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, the fewest since the weekend of July 19 in the state.

The 14-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in the state jumped to 891 on Monday, up from 877 three days earlier. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the daily death rate continues at 11.