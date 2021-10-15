In China, Audible and Holy Books have been removed from the Apple Store as the country tightens its internet regulations.

As mainland China tightens its internet regulations, Amazon’s audiobook service Audible and phone apps for reading holy books of Islam and Christianity were blocked from the Apple store.

Both the producers of the Bible and Quran reading and listening apps stated the apps were taken from Apple’s China-based store at the request of the government, apparently owing to limitations on apps that distribute books or periodicals. Both developers claimed that they intend to work with the authorities to reintroduce the apps.

Audible supplied a similar justification on Friday, stating that its app was deleted from the Apple store in mainland China last month “due to permit restrictions.”

AppleCensorship, a watchdog website, was the first to notice the changes. The website keeps an eye on Apple’s app store to see if any apps have been prohibited, notably in China and other totalitarian countries.

On Friday, Apple did not respond to demands for comment. Neither did the Chinese embassy in the United States.

China’s government has always sought to regulate the flow of information online, but it is increasingly enforcing the internet sector in other ways, making it difficult to pinpoint the reasons for an app’s removal.

This year, Chinese regulators pushed to tighten data privacy regulations and limit the amount of time children can spend playing video games. They’re also gaining more power over the algorithms that tech companies employ to tailor and recommend content.

Many video gaming apps, as well as the popular language-learning software Duolingo, vanished from Apple’s China store over the summer.

The company that makes the Quran Majeed app, Pakistan Data Management Services, said it is waiting for more information from China’s internet regulator on how it can be reinstated. According to the Karachi-based startup, the app has roughly 1 million users in China and about 40 million worldwide.

The software can still be used by those who have already downloaded it, according to Hasan Shafiq Ahmed, the company’s head of growth and connections.

In an email, he wrote, “We’re trying to figure out what documentation is needed to receive approval from Chinese authorities so the app may be reinstalled.”

