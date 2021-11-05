In China, a powerful LGBT advocacy group closes its doors amid a crackdown on social activism.

According to the Associated Press, a Chinese advocacy group that has led many legal challenges for LGBT rights has announced that it will be ceasing its activity “indefinitely” as China continues to tighten down on social activism. The decision was announced on Thursday, with LGBT Rights Advocacy China announcing that it would shut down its social media accounts and suspend all activity.

“We are profoundly regretful to inform everyone that Queer Advocacy Online will cease all of its operations indefinitely,” the organization announced on WeChat, referring to its social media account’s name.

The group’s WeChat and Weibo accounts have now been deactivated. One member of the group, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, acknowledged to the Associated Press that LGBT Rights Advocacy China had ceased operations, but declined to explain why.

According to the official Xinhua News Agency, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs reported Friday that it has handled 3,300 illicit social organizations and took down nearly 200 illegal websites and social media accounts not associated with government bodies. According to the Associated Press, it was unclear whether LGBT Rights Advocacy China was one of the organizations shut down in the government crackdown.

Peng Yanzi, the group’s founder, did not respond to a request for comment.

Advocacy for LGBT Rights China worked across the country to promote LGBT rights and raise public knowledge about the community. It promoted same-gender marriage and fought workplace discrimination by assisting individuals in filing lawsuits against their previous employers.

While there are many other organizations that aid LGBT people, LGBT Rights Advocacy is one of only a few that focuses on changing laws and policies.

A 30-year-old LGBT activist who knows the group’s founders and spoke on the condition of anonymity said the group suggested it was in difficulty a few months ago. Lawyers who had been assisting the group with cases had also ceased their work at that time.

In 2013, Peng and another activist named AQiang co-founded LGBT Rights Advocacy China, which concentrated its efforts on achieving legal rights for LGBT people through smart lawsuits.

One of the group’s most high-profile incidents occurred early in 2014, when Peng went undercover at a facility claiming to be able to “cure” homosexuality. This is a condensed version of the information.