In China, a massive landslide crashes down a mountainside onto a road.

The scary moment a landslide washed a road in Hanzhong, China’s Shaanxi Province, was seen in the video above. The footage was shot on Monday, during a period of destructive—and even fatal—weather activity in the area.

The disturbing video appears to have been shot from the inside of a vehicle on a stretch of highway dug into the side of a mountain. The slope of the mountain suddenly begins to crumble, and an avalanche of earth lands across the road.

Massive amounts of debris, mud, and trees continue down the hillside, blocking the road and disappearing out of view. Fortunately, no automobiles or pedestrians appear to have been caught in the path of the landslide. A pickup truck can be seen slowly reversing away from the incident, parked in front of the camera.

According to Newsflare, the mountain remained unstable after the catastrophe and had multiple fissures. As a result, authorities are said to be limiting traffic in the region in case another landslide occurs.

According to a Monday story from The Straits Times, a Singapore-based daily, authorities in Shaanxi—as well as adjacent Shanxi—have been obliged to activate an emergency response owing to severe weather and rain.

A “level four” emergency reaction has been requested by authorities. The government has a four-tiered emergency system in response to floods, with level one being the “most severe,” according to the news outlet. According to the news site, the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management have despatched teams to help alleviate damage in impacted areas.

According to the Straits Times, the floods had affected 1.75 million people in Shanxi alone as of Sunday, with 120,100 of them being forced to flee their homes. Due to recent rainfall, 17,000 dwellings in Shanxi have collapsed, vast areas of farmland have flooded, and 60 coal mines have been forced to halt operations.

According to the Washington Post, at least six people have died in the province as a result of flooding.

The consequences of the extreme rainfall have also been felt in the adjacent province. Landslides and water have displaced at least 70,000 people in Shaanxi, China. This is a condensed version of the information.