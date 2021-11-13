In Chicago, a 1-year-old boy is shot in the head as the city approaches 700 homicides by 2021.

A 1-year-old boy in Chicago survived a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday, as the Windy City approaches a grim homicide milestone in 2021.

When a gunfire erupted near Talisha Ashford’s car on Chicago’s South Side, she was driving with her three sons.

A bullet grazed the head of Ashford’s 1-year-old son, Cor’Mari Allen, after piercing the SUV’s glass.

“A bullet literally flew right by me, and my baby was in the back,” Ashford said to ABC7 Chicago. “To my ear, it created a popping noise. I assumed I was hit since I could feel it so near to me.” Cordaryl Allen, Allen’s oldest brother, recalls shouting “he got hit” when he discovered his baby brother was bleeding.

“At first, I assumed he was shot exactly here because there was so much blood,” Cordaryl recounted. “There was a lot of blood,” says the narrator. Four males exit a vehicle and approach another man at 75th and State Street, according to surveillance footage collected from the scene. The four opened fire on the man, who, although being hurt, returned fire.

One of the four individuals, as well as the targeted victim, were hurt. Their conditions remained unknown as of Friday.

A person of interest in the investigation has been detained, and police are interviewing them about the shooting. Their names have not been made public, but the department has stated that charges against them are pending.

The Chicago Police Department was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment on this article.

According to Ashford, she was so taken aback by the incident that she exited her SUV to assist her infant son before even putting it in park. She was so worried about her son’s injury at first that she was hesitant to touch him.

“These are helpless children who need a second chance,” Ashford added. “This is a one-year-old child. He has no idea what he’s talking about.” Allen’s head injuries will require surgery to remove gunshot fragments.

As of Friday, Chicago is on the verge of reaching 700 homicides for the entire year of 2021. With the murder of Chinese college student Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng on Tuesday, the total number of killings had risen to 698 by Friday, exceeding the previous high of 680. This is a condensed version of the information.